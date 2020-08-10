Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.63.

NXST traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. 33,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

