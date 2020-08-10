Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.43. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 9,098,336 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 335,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares during the period.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

