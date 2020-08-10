Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.84. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,871,393 shares traded.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 25.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,502,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 550,438 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

