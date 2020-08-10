NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Raised to $16.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 157,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 349,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

