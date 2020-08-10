nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,748. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 936.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

