ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $712,298.08

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $712,298.08 and approximately $58,772.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,738.35 or 0.99677289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00161951 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004511 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

