Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Tops $37.71 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. Orbs has a total market cap of $37.71 million and approximately $355,282.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.81 or 0.01979058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00093156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00110627 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,387,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.