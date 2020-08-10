Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. 7,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,208. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $861.42 million, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,707 shares of company stock worth $1,327,734. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth $980,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.