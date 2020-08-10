Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.94.

PAYC stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,614. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.35. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

