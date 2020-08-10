Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.94.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.49 and a 200 day moving average of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

