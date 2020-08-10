Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Peercoin has a market cap of $7.61 million and $30,282.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,776.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.18 or 0.02616909 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001845 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00654892 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,406,309 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

