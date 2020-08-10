Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.
Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.