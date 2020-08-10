Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

