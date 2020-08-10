Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $51.98

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.70, but opened at $51.98. Perrigo shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 751,086 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,263,000 after buying an additional 1,013,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 359,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

