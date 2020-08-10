PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.93. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 704,833 shares trading hands.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

