Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $105.00 at TD Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.91.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. 865,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,172,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $97,184,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

