Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.49-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 178,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.28. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.