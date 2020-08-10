Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.12. Plains GP shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 76,879 shares trading hands.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,471,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,193,000 after buying an additional 253,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,430,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after buying an additional 413,803 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 3,265,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

