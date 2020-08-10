Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings has lagged the industry in the past six months. The company’s Foodservice business is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-led woes. Notably, sales in this segment dipped 2.7% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The downside was caused by reduced demand from foodservice customers owing to coronavirus-led restrictions. Apart from this, the company has been witnessing rising SG&A expenses for the past few quarters, which is a threat. Nevertheless, overall sales in fiscal second-quarter rose 7.7% year-over-year, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak-led stockpiling and higher at-home consumption. Notably, robust performance in Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands business more than offset declines in theFoodservice channels. Additionally, the company has been gaining from prudent buyouts.”

POST has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

Post stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,349. Post has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Post by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

