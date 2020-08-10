PRIZM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $299,470.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $299,470.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,669.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.55 or 0.02601280 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00658935 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003825 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,957,973,437 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

