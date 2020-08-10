Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,541 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,222. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Cfra cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

