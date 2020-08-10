Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.05. 89,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,565. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

