Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 3% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $201,568.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,805,893 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

