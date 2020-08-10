Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.24.

RL stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,074. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

