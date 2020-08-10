Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.87.

RRC stock remained flat at $$7.80 on Wednesday. 3,194,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,076. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 12,460,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 613,675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,300,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 536,787 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

