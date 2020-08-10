Ravencoin Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $77,486.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $77,486.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.81 or 0.01979058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00093156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00110627 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,750,945,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

