Ravencoin Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $155.40 million and $29.18 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.02013864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00081632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00193737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,759,165,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, IDCM, QBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Upbit and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

