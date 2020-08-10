Raymond James Raises TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $32.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.81. 827,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,694. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TPI Composites by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

