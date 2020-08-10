Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ibstock (IBST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ibstock (LON: IBST):

8/6/2020 – Ibstock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 213 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Ibstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/28/2020 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 289 ($3.56) to GBX 183 ($2.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 212 ($2.61) to GBX 185 ($2.28). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Ibstock was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 213 ($2.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 208 ($2.56).

6/8/2020 – Ibstock had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 225 ($2.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:IBST traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 168.10 ($2.07). 868,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.98 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $688.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.88.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

