Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

8/6/2020 – Wingstop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $124.00 to $170.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

7/20/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/24/2020 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $168.04. 9,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.04, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

