Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,390 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

