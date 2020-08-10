Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.