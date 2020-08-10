Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 127,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 69,894 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 243,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
