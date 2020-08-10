Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 127,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 69,894 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 243,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

NYSE:RY opened at $71.30 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.