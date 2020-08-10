Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,954 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 168,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

