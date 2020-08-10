Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Regional Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Regional Management stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 99,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,575. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 33.98, a quick ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,729. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $83,118.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $880,467. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 302,360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

