Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.25.

RGA traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,643. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

