Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alteryx (AYX)

7/31/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Alteryx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $164.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/8/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $164.00 to $216.00.

AYX stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.60. 57,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,685. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,472.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $1,933,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80. Insiders have sold a total of 159,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

