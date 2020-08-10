ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $27.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 76,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,849. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,309 shares of company stock worth $4,168,426 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.