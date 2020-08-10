Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $453.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rev Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 834,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,042,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 262,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 406,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

