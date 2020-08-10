Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $66,197,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

