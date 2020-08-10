Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Get Rogers alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of ROG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.21. 1,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Rogers has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rogers by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Rogers by 809.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $22,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.