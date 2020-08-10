Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Announces Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 13,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

