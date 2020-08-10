Scotiabank Boosts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $26.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

GBNXF stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

