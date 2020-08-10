Semux Hits One Day Trading Volume of $111,562.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Semux has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $707,547.96 and approximately $111,562.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004320 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000107 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

