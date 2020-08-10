Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. 52,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1,818.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

