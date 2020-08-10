Short Interest in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Increases By 6.3%

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 180,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 53,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,365. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $191.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

