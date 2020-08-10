SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 8,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,500. The company has a market cap of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.62. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. On average, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

