Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $86.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.04 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $365.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.58 million to $371.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $474.71 million, with estimates ranging from $446.60 million to $491.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $665,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,261,668 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 186.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. 62,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

