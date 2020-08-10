Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 3,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $696.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

