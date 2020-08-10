Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $15.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of SUNS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,506. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

