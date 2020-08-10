Sony (NYSE:SNE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sony reported decent first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Japan-based company is witnessing a solid momentum in the Game & Network Services segment, courtesy of game software sales along with PlayStation Plus as well as in the Financial Services segment. It continues to expand user engagement for the launch of PlayStation 5. In the Music unit, the company’s paid subscription streaming services continue to grow. Measures to realign its business portfolio, withdrawing from the PC business and selling the battery business are helping Sony. It is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. However, it is facing challenges in the Electronics Products & Solutions segment due to decline in unit sales of digital cameras and televisions.”

SNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Macquarie cut Sony from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 737,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,855. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sony by 58.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

